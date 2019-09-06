N.Y. health officials focus on vitamin E chemical in vaping investigation

New York State health experts say a vitamin E chemical is the "key focus" in their investigation of vaping and severe lung illnesses.

They've gotten nearly three-dozen reports of severe pulmonary illness among patients, ages 15 to 46.

All of them used at least one cannabis-containing vape product before they became ill.

We're told they found extremely high levels of vitamin E Acetate in nearly all the cannabis-containing vaping products that were submitted by people who got sick.