NY health officials to present PFAS toxins plan

New York is inching closer to ridding public water supplies of two chemicals found in some non-stick pots and pans.

State health officials are set to appear Tuesday before the state's Drinking Water Quality Council. They'll present a plan for setting drinking water limits of 10 parts per trillion for the chemicals PFOA and PFOS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says PFOA and PFOS could potentially be harmful. The agency suggests that drinking water not contain levels of more than 70 parts per trillion, but that limit is voluntary.

