WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New York

The state's governor says New York hospitals can now allow visitors at their discretion.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New York. It's scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that hospitals must follow state guidelines, which include time-limited visitors and requiring visitors to wear protective gear.

Visits will also be subject to symptom and temperature checks.

Cuomo pointed to signs that the coronavirus is no longer spreading at an overwhelming pace in New York, which saw a peak of over 700 deaths of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 a day in mid-April.

Cuomo said 25 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 died Monday in hospitals and nursing homes.

