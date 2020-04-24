NY deaths, hospital visits continue to drop

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday said the number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to fall.

The state recorded 422 deaths Thursday, the smallest number since April 1. The state death toll now stands at 16,162. The number of virus patients in hospitals also continues to fall.

Cuomo responded to new research that suggests the virus was likely in New York long before the state confirmed its first case in March and admitted that officials could have acted faster. He said when the virus appeared in China, officials should have known that New York would be hit soon after.

Nursing homes in New York must immediately report how they’ve complied with regulations for resident care during the coronavirus. Cuomo says non-compliant facilities could face hefty fines or lose their licenses.

Cuomo announced Thursday that the state Department of Health and state Attorney General Letitia James’ office will be investigating to see how nursing homes are meeting regulations including alerting all residents and their family members of coronavirus cases and fatalities.

The state’s tally of deaths of nursing home residents rose to 2,902 and adult care facilities reported 638 deaths. That was 22 percent of the state death toll.