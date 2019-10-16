NY law eliminates 'double jeopardy loophole'

A new law signed Wednesday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes square aim at the Trump administration and any potential presidential pardons that may be in the offing.

The measure allows a person to be prosecuted at the state level even if they were pardoned by the president for the same crime. The statutory change takes effect immediately and applies to future and past offenses, provided the person has not already been tried or entered a plea.

"No one is above the law and New York will not turn a blind eye to criminality, no matter who seeks to protect them," Governor Cuomo said. "The closure of this egregious loophole gives prosecutors the ability to stand up against any abuse of power, and helps ensure that no politically motivated, self-serving action is sanctioned under law."

Multiple ex-Trump aides are facing legal scrutiny in New York including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

