N.Y. law now includes hate attacks as domestic terrorism

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing forward with a new law that will now include mass violence motivated by hate as domestic terrorism.

Mass shootings against a group based on their perceived race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation. Under the proposal, it would be punishable up to life in prison.

The Governor also called on the federal government to enact a new federal domestic terrorism law that would define acts of homegrown terror committed in the United States.

"We are living a recurring American nightmare," said Governor Cuomo. "When we look back at this era, we will see that this has been one of the most polarizing and divisive in our history. A society indelibly scarred by the toxic cocktail of guns and hate."

Cuomo also called for a ban on weapons most often used to commit mass killings, including military-style assault weapons and high capacity magazines.