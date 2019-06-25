NY law would make it easier to kick out unruly campers

Campers are breaking out their tents and sleeping bags for summer but a new law could cost you if you don't respect local campgrounds.

The law is waiting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signature.

Assemblyman Billy Jones proposed the bill after campground officials complained about some of their guests. He said camping is a North Country staple but some people were taking advantage of the grounds and their owners. Jones said there were not enough rules to allow campgrounds to evict people and campground owners saw this as a problem. They contacted his office about people who didn't pay, overstayed or didn't clean up when they left.

Jones says before this legislation it was a long process to remove someone from a campground but this law would create a standard, fast-paced procedure for all parties.

"This is a situation that came to us from the campground owners, and we wanted to set up a mechanism for them to deal with unruly campers and to help other people to enjoy the experience of camping," said Jones, D-Chateaugay.

This bill also was sponsored by Sen. Betty Little. She says the legislation will outline how law enforcement can play a role in these scenarios. She says an owner can request an officer remove a camper if infringing on another guest's stay, whether that be threatening or endangering, possessing illegal drugs or violating state, local or campground laws.

Again, this bill has been sent to Governor Cuomo for his consideration.