NY lawmaker quits leadership post after drunken-driving arrest

A New York lawmaker who has been charged with drunken driving is stepping down from his post as the top Republican in the state Assembly.

Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb said Friday he will resign his post as Assembly minority leader. He is not resigning from his Assembly seat.

Authorities said Kolb, 67, was driving his state-owned SUV when he crashed into a ditch near his home Tuesday night. They said his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

The arrest came a week after Kolb published a column in the upstate Daily Messenger newspaper that warned against driving while under the influence of alcohol.

