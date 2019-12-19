NY lawmaker seeks background checks for mall Santas

A New York lawmaker wants to require sex abuse background checks for people looking to become mall Santas.

State Sen. James Skoufis says the legislation aims to better protect children by requiring employers to see if the applicants have been convicted of child sex abuse.

Under the law, the checks would be required for anyone applying to work as Santa, the Easter Bunny or any other character that has significant contact with children.

