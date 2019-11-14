NY lawmaker takes aim at road salt contaminating local aquifers

It can make our roads safer, but some northern New York residents are worried about the environmental cost of road salt on drinking water supplies in the North Country. Now state lawmakers are getting involved.

Imagine this -- you go to take a sip of water from your faucet but there's a strong taste of salt. That's the reality for many families living in rural New York using well water.

"People take it for granted," said Mark Plumadore, who over the last year has hauled over 75,000 gallons of his own water into his son's Saranac home. "They say, 'How do you do it?' I say, 'It's my kids!'"

Plumadore's been hauling -- in all kinds of weather -- every two days since 2016. The reason -- his son's well water is contaminated with salt. "The water in that well is so bad when you drink it. it will literally burn your mouth," he said.

Plumadore uses two, 300 gallon jugs in the basement so his son can have clean and usable water for things like cooking, drinking, laundry and showers. "If you live this, and you have to go through this, it's unbelievable what these kids go through and what we go through just to get them clean water so they can live," he said.

Plumadore believes the state salt shed across from his son's house is likely to blame. But other rural residents in the Adirondacks have similar problems. Authorities believe it's the result of decades of heavy salt use from New York's bare roads policy. All that salt runs off and filters into underground aquifers that supply water to residential wells.

"This salt is migrating through those soils, into our aquifer. So, we have to wait until all that salt run into the aquifer and then flush. That is our legacy problem," said Jerry Delaney with the Adirondack Local Government Review Board.

Local lawmakers like Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, are pressing for a reduction in road salt use. "We certainly want everybody to travel in the safest way possible but we need to address this problem with salt. It's getting into peoples' water wells, it's getting into the aquifers, it's getting into our waterways. It's an environmental issue but its also effecting people in our district directly," Jones said.

Meanwhile, The New York Department of Transportation has provided a new well for the Plumadore family that they hope will address the contaminated water. Plumadore said the DOT has been incredible about helping them and neighbors, as well as providing bottled drinking water.

