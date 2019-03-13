NY lawmakers: Boost funds for in-home services for the aging

State lawmakers want to increase funding for in-home services that many older New Yorkers rely on for food deliveries and other help.

Beth Finkel, AARP director for New York state, says the Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate have both proposed adding funding to the $15 million increase Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo included in his state budget plan. The funds pay for community-based services such as transportation to medical appointments and help with daily activities.

The Assembly included another $1 million in its budget resolutions released Wednesday, while the Senate tagged on an additional $750,000 in its budget bills.

AARP officials say the funding helps aging New Yorkers remain in their homes and avoid having to move to more expensive taxpayer-funded nursing homes.

The organization wants the funding included in the final budget that's due April 1.

