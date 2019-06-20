NY lawmakers OK most ambitious emission reduction goal in US

New York will soon have the nation's most aggressive and ambitious target for reducing carbon emissions.

The state Assembly approved the new targets early Thursday following Senate passage the day before.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will sign it into law.

Under the measure, the state will aim to generate 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040, and cut greenhouse gasses by 85 percent under 1990 levels by 2050.

Once adopted, the new goals would give New York state the country's most aggressive renewable energy and emission reduction goals, surpassing such states as California and Hawaii.

Environmental groups called the new targets an essential step in addressing climate change but cautioned that a lot of work will be required to meet the goals.

