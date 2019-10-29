NY lawmakers consider ban on tackle football for children

A former college football player suffering from early dementia is among those urging New York state legislators to ban tackle football for children 12 and younger.

T.J. Abraham testified Tuesday at a New York State Assembly committee hearing in Manhattan. Now a doctor, Abraham talked about the brain damage that he says has destroyed his medical practice and everyday life.

The health committee also heard doctors and other experts talk about a possible ban that lawmakers have yet to formalize.

The proposal follows a Boston University study that reported children who play tackle football may develop cognitive, behavioral and mood problems.

Scott Hallenbeck, the executive director of USA Football, argued that his national governing body has made the sport safer than ever with protective measures for young athletes.

