NY lawmakers push bill requiring president to release taxes

State lawmakers in Albany are pushing for legislation that would require statewide elected officials in New York - including the president of the United States - to disclose their state income tax returns.

Assemblyman David Buchwald, of Westchester, and Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, have introduced a measure known as the NY TRUTH Act, and they're holding a rally at noon Monday at the state Capitol to talk about their effort.

The two Democrats say 90 members of the Democrat-controlled Assembly have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation. In the Senate, also controlled by Democrats, 31 of the chamber's 63 members are co-sponsoring the measure.

On Thursday, the White House said that House Democrats are playing "political games" by seeking to obtain Republican President Donald Trump's tax records.

