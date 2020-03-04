NY lawmakers say rural broadband, cell coverage top complaint

Access to rural broadband and cell signals have become basic needs for people and businesses to succeed, but many places in our region still don't have adequate access, including New York's North Country.

Friday's legislative breakfast in Plattsburgh touched on many issues facing the North Country, but one topic in particular stood out.

"Roughly 40 to 50 percent of the calls we get, the emails we get deal with -- internet or cell phone coverage -- and that is a huge number, it really is," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh.

"Everybody thinks we have 100 percent coverage and I don't know who figures that out because they're totally wrong. We've got to cover the gaps," said Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

The lawmakers say they were disappointed to see Governor Cuomo's proposed budget lacks funding for cell coverage.

"He mentioned it twice in the state of the state and budget presentation and didn't put any money into it," said Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

The lawmakers suggest the fix for this is simple -- more cell towers. They say they are working with the environmental agencies to find a way to protect the Adirondacks while bringing rural communties the coverage they need.

"Whether it's a 40-foot tower or a 140-foot tower, it's a road, it's all the infrastructure that goes with it, it's the footprint of the environment," Stec said.

Many attending the meeting say it's not just a need for better cell coverage, but better access to broadband, and that it plays a big role for new businesses or young people considering moving to the region.

"It's part of life today," said Daniel LaPoint of Chazy. He says while he isn't the internet aficionado of his home, his wife is a big time user. "Bills, internet to go shopping, a whole bunch of stuff."

But others like Thomas Parent of Champlain, say while they do see a point to businesses having cell coverage or internet. "If you're a business, yes. If you are using it recreationally, eh," he said.

Lawmakers say this is something that could make or break the quality of life for the people living in the North Country. "That just goes to show how important it is to all of us to be connected to the world, to be connected to this 21st century economy through the internet and through cell phones," Assemblyman Jones said.

Both he and Senator Little sit on a newly formed upstate cell coverage task force. They say a new state appointed director will be in change of cell phone coverage development around the state.