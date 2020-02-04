NY lawmakers to review governor's higher ed spending plan

New York lawmakers are set to hold a budget hearing on the governor's spending proposal for the state's public universities and community colleges.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget calls for New York to spend $1.2 billion more on higher education through spring 2021 compared to last year's budget. The Legislature's finance committees plan to hold a hearing Tuesday on the Democrat's spending proposal.

Lawmakers face a deadline to pass a budget by April 1.

