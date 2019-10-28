NY leaders look to North Country transportation manufacturers on going green

New York Assembly Transportation Chair William Magnarelli was in Plattsburgh on Monday checking out some of the transportation manufacturers in the region.

He was there to see how things are done in Plattsburgh and how they could benefit the rest of the state. He was particularly curious about Nova Bus' latest electric bus.

"We are constantly doing a series of such visits, always looking to have decision-makers and policymakers like the chairman come up here and learning about our transportation cluster," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Magnarelli visited Bombardier Monday morning and Nova Bus Monday afternoon.

"We are involved with making sure the people of New York state move as efficiently as possible and as safely as possible. We also want to do it so we save our environment," said Magnarelli, D-Syracuse.

The assemblyman was impressed with the latest decision to go green by Nova Bus, rolling out an entirely electric bus.

"What they're doing in terms of battery development and longer-lasting buses and short-term lasting buses and recharging buses is all very important to me," Magnarelli said.

Assemblyman Billy Jones was also at the podium, praising his district and their innovative thinking.

"We supply a lot of the goods and services to the rest of New York and to the rest of the country and the world quite frankly and we do right here in the North Country and we do a great job at that," said Jones, D-Plattsburgh.

Magnarelli said when it comes to funding from Albany, it's important to see how industries like Bombardier and Nova Bus can affect not only the region but the state.

"A picture is worth a lot of words," Magnarelli said. "So in my mind, I've been able to see what's going on here and it makes a big difference. It's not a small difference but a big difference."

Magnarelli says New York is working to be 100% green over the next 15-20 years, so it's important to come see how these buses work and see some of the solutions sooner rather than later.