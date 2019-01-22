NY legislation offers tax incentives for hiring those in drug recovery

North Country leaders are working to stop the stigma and get those in drug recovery back to work.

The Recovery in Jobs Act, penned by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones and supported by Sen. Betty Little, calls for a tax incentive for business owners to hire former users. The bill allows businesses to claim up to 35 percent of the first $6,000 in first-year wages for that employee if they are attending a state-certified rehab.

Experts say it's important to hire people in recovery because it helps them from falling back into old habits.

"We do have an addiction crisis here in New York and the North Country and the nation. Very happy to see my Recovery in Jobs bill included in the executive budget and will continue pushing to have that stay in the budget. I feel this is a program that will work for people in recovery. We know that people in recovery need good, stable jobs and we feel it's an important piece of legislation and I'm happy to see it in the executive budget," said Jones, D-Chateaugay.

Jones said having the proposal in the executive budget is a promising sign.