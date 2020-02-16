N.Y. looks to boost tourism with free snowmobiling weekend

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping to boost tourism in the state by announcing a free snowmobiling weekend.

On March 14th and 15th guests with registered and insured sleds will have fees waived to use more than 10,000 miles of trails throughout the state.

Governor Cuomo also announced over $200,000 in grant money for our region for trail maintenance.

Cuomo says his administration has put a strong focus on the North Country.

"The increase in tourism [in the North Country] has been dramatic. It's up close to 25%, tourism. Over 13 million tourists, tourism now brings in $1.2 billion to the North Country, believe it or not," Gov. Cuomo said.

Clinton county will receive $99,036, Essex county will recieve $52,632 and Franklin county will get $80,328 in grant money that will support the maintenance of designated trails across the state for snowmobilers to safely enjoy.

The state's snowmobiling community has a seasonal economic impact of $868 million according to a 2011 study by SUNY Potsdam. Winter tourism activities also support economic growth across the state, generating nearly $14.4 billion in direct visitor spending. The North Country attracted over 13 million visitors in 2018, up 21.6% since 2011, which has increased direct spending by more than 23% to $1.26 billion.

