NY malls get greenlight to open Friday

Indoor shopping malls outside New York City can reopen on Friday if they install new air filters to remove COVID-19 particles from the air, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Most of the non-anchor tenants at malls without separate entrances have been closed since March. They were originally included in phase four reopening plans, but remained shuttered as state health offficials researched how to reopen them safely.

The announcement comes as welcome news to owners and tenants at the Champlain Centre mall in Plattsburgh. While small compared to malls in larger cities, an estimated 500 of the mall's 900 employees were still out of work.

"With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions," Stephen Congel, the CEO of Pyramid Management Group said in a statement.

