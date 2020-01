A Long Island man faces charges of damaging trails at a Lake Placid cross-country ski center.

New York State Police arrested Ryan Prezioso, 35, on Tuesday after a warrant was issued back in October. Authorities say Prezioso drove a Toyota 4-Runner on the cross country ski trails back in June. He was caught on surveillance video.

He was charged with criminal mischief and trespass. He's due in court later in March.