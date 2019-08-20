NY man charged with aggravated assault with excavator

A Northern New York man is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he drove at another person with an excavator and damaged their vehicle.

It happened last Thursday in Fair Haven.

Police say Jason Davis, 43, of Whitehall, was on someone else's property.

When the landowner arrived and asked Davis what he was doing, police say Davis drove at him with an excavator. The landowner tried to leave but his vehicle would not move and got stuck. Police say Davis then hit the vehicle with the excavator, causing extensive damage.

The landowner ran away.

Davis was arrested and held at the Marble Valley Correctional Center. He faces charges of aggravated assault and unlawful mischief.