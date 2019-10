A New York man has been charged with not stopping after police say he rear-ended a car on Interstate 89 Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-89 south in St. Albans. Police say a Maine driver swerved to avoid debris in the road and was hit from behind a car driven by Benjamin Sterling, 48, from Rouses Point. Police say Sterling continued to drive away. Neither driver was injured

Sterling is due in court next month for leaving the scene of an accident.