NY man charged with running immigration fraud scheme

A New York man is charged with running a four-year-long immigration fraud scheme.

Vermont's U.S. attorney's office announced the 12-count indictment.

Arleigh Louison of Brooklyn, New York, is accused of filing more than 1,800 applications for more than 1,000 people.

The indictment claims Louison made false statements under the Violence Against Woman Act. He's accused of claiming women were victims of abuse. Under the Violence Against Women Act, a person can become eligible for legal permanent residence if they're a victim of abuse or extreme cruelty by a U.S. citizen, spouse or certain family members.

Christina Nolan's office says Louison submitted false information in the petitions so petitioners could get employment authorization documents.

The case is being prosecuted in Vermont because the false statements were made to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Center in St. Albans.