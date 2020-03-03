NY man dies on Adirondack hike

New York authorities say a hiker that died on an Adirondack trail over the weekend likely suffered from a medical event.

The New York State Police and DEC Forest Rangers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a report of a hiker in distress on Dix Mountain in the town of Keene. They say Andrew Nichols, 21, of Glens Falls, experienced a medical event and died while he was hiking the Dix Mountain Range.

Nichols' body was recovered Monday. Officials say an autopsy to determine cause of death would take place on Tuesday.

