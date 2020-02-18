NY man due in court for 30-year-old assault of child in Vt.

A New York man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Burlington 30 years ago will be in court Tuesday.

Robert Provost Jr. was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct in Burlington in 1990. That case though was dropped, but now, 30 years later, the alleged victim has come forward and says Provost did assault them.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says it started looking into Provost last fall after a person reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted by Provost in Burlington in the late 1980s. The person said they came forward because they recently learned there was no statute of limitations for the crimes.

He was arrested last week at his Keeseville, New York, home and will be taken to Burlington for his arraignment in the afternoon.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.