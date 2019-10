A New York man is is in critical condition following an ATV crash in the Adirondacks over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning on Minerva Club Road in the town of Long Lake. Police say Logan J. Carpenter, 27, of Fort Edward, was operating his ATV at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was ejected. He was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center with a head injury and remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.