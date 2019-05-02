NY man killed in two-car crash in Adirondacks

A New York man is dead following a two-car crash involving a state DEC truck in the Adirondack town of Long Lake.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on Route 28N. State Police say Edward Brown Jr., 67, of Utica, was headed east when he ran into a Department of Environmental Conservation pickup truck coming the opposite direction. Brown's car struck a guardrail. He died at the scene.

The DEC worker, Alfred Hoyt, 48, of Tupper Lake, was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.