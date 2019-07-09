NY man leads NH Troopers on I-89 chase

A New York man faces multiple charges after leading New Hampshire State Troopers on a nearly 20 mile pursuit on Interstate 89 Monday night.

Authorities say another motorist alerted police to the erratic driver around 9:30 p.m. after encountering him in Warner. The suspect got on I-89 North and police tried to intercept him in New London, but the driver wouldn't stop. The chase continued North into Enfield, at which point another Trooper deployed "stop sticks" on the car. Police say the driver continued at speeds over 95 mph with blow tires into Lebanon, where he crashed into a ditch.

Kenneth Michael Moulin, 53, of Williamsville, N.Y., was arrested on charges including aggravated DUI, and reckless driving. He's due in court later in August.