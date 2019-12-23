NY officials say weekend deer ice rescue provides key lessons

It's almost January but with persistent warm weather many streams and lakes not frozen, rescue officials in New York's North Country are asking the public to practice ice safety after a recent rescue.

A call came in Saturday to the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department from a concerned resident after seeing a deer stuck in the ice.

"We decided we would go out in the public's interest to see if we could attempt the rescue of the deer,"said firefighter Brendan Keough.

The deer had fallen through and didn't have the strength to get back up. Seven firefighters and a DEC forest ranger used an air boat to come to the deer's rescue, chopping the ice and making a path for its escape. Officials say the deer will be OK and that this kind of rescue is actually fairly common each year.

"Imagine if a 120 pound deer falls through the ice. That immediately tells you you have very poor ice conditions," Keough said. He says it's a risky rescue for firefighters. "This isn't for everyone. It's probably one of the most physically taxing things you can imagine."

He says they do it, in part, to prevent an untrained, good-willed bystander from attempting a rescue, or to prevent somebody's loose pet from going out on the ice.

"Every single year there are fatalities as a result of people trying to go out and rescue their pets," Keough said. He says despite the calendar, the ice is still unpredictable. "There is no way of telling which ice is really great ice and which ice is poor ice."

Officials ask that the public never attempt to go after a pet or try to free wildlife and to call them.

While officials preach "no ice is safe ice," they also realize local lakes still attract sport enthusiasts, so they have a few simple tips -- always tell someone where you're going and bring gear like an ice pick or a flotation device.

