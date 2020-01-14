NY officials warn of rising flu cases, hospitalizations

New York state says it's seeing more reported cases of influenza so far this season than in recent years.

The state's online flu tracker shows the state has seen more than 10,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza as of Jan. 4. That's up from roughly 3,000 in 2017.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered state health officials this month to work with hospitals to make sure they're equipped to meet a rising number of hospitalizations.

