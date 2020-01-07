NY police look for tips in cold case

New York State Police are still looking for tips to solve a 21-year-old homicide case in Peru.

Walter Fedorwich

Authorities say Walter Fedorwich, 88, was found dead in September 1997 at his home on Route 22 in Peru. An autopsy found he died from suffocation and blunt force injuries to the head and brain.

Police say Fedorwich lived alone in a poorly maintained home and did not drive so he would hitchhike or use a taxi to get places. They say he showed signs of dementia and would flash large amounts of money to strangers, saying that he didn't believe in banks.

During one of the last reported sightings of him, he was seen talking to two white males -- one heavy set and both dressed in biker clothes. They were driving a dark-colored car.

Contact state police if you have any information.