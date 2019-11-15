NY police search for missing teen

New York State Police are looking for a missing Franklin County, New York, teen.

Police have been looking this week for John Sexton, 18, of Chateaugay. They Sexton may have left the area and that New York State Forest Rangers are also assisting with the investigation.

Police say no criminal charges are pending, but they have provided no information on whether Sexton is a runaway at risk or a victim of foul play.

Anyone with information on Sexton's whereabouts is urged to call the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

