NY politician convicted of sex crimes to be released from prison

A former Northern New York politician who was convicted of sex crimes was scheduled to be released from prison on Friday.

An online inmate database through the Federal Bureau of Prisons shows that Chris Ortloff will be set free from a Connecticut Correctional facility.

We called the prison but they wouldn't confirm it.

In 2010, Ortloff was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years for attempting to set up a sexual encounter with 11- and 12-year-old girls in 2008.

Ortloff was a Republican state assemblyman from Plattsburgh from 1986 until 2006. Before that, he worked at WPTZ as a news anchor.