NY prison seamstress who aided killers' escape may soon go free

She was convicted of helping two killers escape from a New York prison and now she could soon go free herself.

File photo

New York Corrections officials say Joyce Mitchell, 55, has been tentatively approved for release and parole in February.

The former prison seamstress is serving time for helping convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in 2015.

Mitchell's tentative release and parole date is Feb. 8. She has been denied parole three times since being sentenced in September 2015. Her maximum sentence runs through June 2022.

She is being held at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Westchester.