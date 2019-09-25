NY program gives $2K to employers that hire workers in recovery

A new tax incentive in New York that offers $2,000 to businesses that hire someone in addiction recovery is being rolled out in Plattsburgh.

Business leaders, lawmakers and supporters of the recovery community gathered in Plattsburgh Wednesday for a ceremony to kick off the new effort. Supporters say hiring someone in recovery and giving them a chance can be a life-changing experience for both the employee and employer.

"This bill is absolutely a step in the right direction," said Mike Carpenter with the Northeast Group, a of Plattsburgh printing and distribution company.

Lawmakers in Albany set aside $2 million to be put into Recovery Action. It's expected to help up to 1,000 people in recovery get to work by encouraging businesses to give them a shot.

"There are some things businesses have to do. People in recovery might need to go to counseling or other appointments and these businesses do invest in them," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

The Northeast Group is the first North Country business to get the tax incentives. In order to make the first hire official, both Carpenter and new employee, Brandon, needed to sign paperwork to seal the deal. Brandon must prove he is in a recovery program and then heads to the state's office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

"While they're in recovery we want people to have stable jobs. It provides stability to their lives," Jones said.

Carpenter is in recovery himself and has dedicated his sober life to helping those in the recovery community. "One of the biggest impediments to people finding recovery is not having a place to work. They need that purpose, that sense of 'I have a place that I belong,'" he said.

The Northeast Group employs about 50 people. "Probably a third of those people are directly in recovery and probably another third of them are people that have addiction in their family," Carpenter said.

While this kind of hire is nothing new for Carpenter, he hopes other employers will see the difference they can make just by giving someone a chance. "We have to keep giving them opportunity because at some point something will click with them and they will say, 'I want this better way of life,'" he said.

Brandon declined to be interviewed, but his employers say his work ethic is so great that managers want him on their team.

Assemblyman Jones says he hopes funding for the program will grow, getting more people in recovery good jobs.

