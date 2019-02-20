NY program provides free cancer screenings for those in need

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death each year in the U.S., but did you know some cancers can be prevented by yearly screenings? A New York program is working to change that.

While many people plan to have yearly check-ins with their doctors, many others don't, often for financial reasons.

"Surprisingly, maybe not surprisingly, there are a lot of patients that don't have insurance," said Dr. Manal El Daouk, an OB/GYN with the CVPH Family Medicine Center in Plattsburgh.

That's where the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York steps in. "Maybe they just don't have the opportunity to have health insurance, so that's when we step in and cover the screenings," said the program's Christina Battinelli.

The program offers free preventive screenings for people 40 and over for breast, cervical, and colon cancers.

"If anybody has a family history they can give us a call and maybe be treated younger than 40 and 50," Battinelli said.

Doctors say your yearly check-ups are important and that preventive screenings are important for long-term health.

"People really want to find out sooner than later. The sooner that they can possibly catch something, if there's anything, the sooner treatment can start and the better the outcome," Battinelli said.

It's a program Dr. El Daouk says is working. "I have a patient that came in with pre-cancerous and one was cancer. We caught it with diagnosis and treated it early so the outcome is great," she said.

This program is offered in all New York counties, but the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York focuses on Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties. They say it's easy to enroll -- just give them a call and they set up a provider that is a part of their network.

"It's an easy way to prevent a lot of the cancer, so we just tell people to get out there and call your doctor. If you don't have a doctor feel free to give us a call and well get you set up with one," Battinelli said.

