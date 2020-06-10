NY relaxes testing requirement for nursing home staffers

New York is now allowing nursing homes in some parts of the state to test staffers for COVID-19 only once a week, down from a twice-a-week mandate that began last month.

Leaders of nursing homes and their industry groups have argued for weeks that it's hard to comply with the state’s ambitious demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.

Meanwhile, there are signs that commuters are returning with caution to New York-area buses, subways and rail lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership reached about 800,000 on Monday, the most since the agency began reducing service in late March.

Weekday subway ridership normally surpasses 5 million but plummeted more than 90% during the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)