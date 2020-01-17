NY reports 2 more deaths associated with vaping

New York officials Friday said two more people have died from vaping associated illness.

One was a woman in her 20s from New York City and the other was an woman in her fifties from Ontario County. That brings the total number of vaping-related deaths in New York to four.

Governor Andrew Cuomo urged smokers to avoid unknown products. "We will continue using every tool at our disposal until these illnesses and deaths stop. In the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it," Cuomo said in a statement.

A report this week from the CDC found 80% of patients who suffered lung injury linked to vaping got their THC products from friends or online dealers instead of commercial sources. THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana. One possible culprit is vitamin E acetate, an additive used in some THC vaping products.

More than 2,600 people nationwide have been hospitalized with lung injury linked to vaping and 57 people have died.

