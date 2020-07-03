NY reports 918 new virus infections, 9 COVID-19 deaths

New York state is reporting 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths from COVID-19.

The 918 new cases recorded Thursday represents the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the new infections are “a reminder that the virus is still here.”

The percentage of New York state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 each day has hovered around 1% to 2% over the past week, despite concerns that protests last month over the death of George Floyd might have fueled a new surge.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)