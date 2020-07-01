NY resumes counting of potentially decisive absentee ballots

Most countries across New York are resuming the counting of a flood of absentee ballots that could decide the results of the June 23 primary.

Voting in New York’s primary election concluded June 23, but an unknown number of ballots have continued to trickle in by mail over the past week. Absentee ballots could decide the primary election in some congressional seats along with legislative and local races.

Under state law, counting may begin about a week after the primary, but it could take several days to complete in some counties.

