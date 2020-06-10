NY saw little progress toward renewable energy goals in 2019

A new report shows New York made little progress last year toward its goal of boosting renewable energy production.

The New York Independent System Operator, which operates the state’s bulk electricity grid, released a report Wednesday. It showed that about 22% of the state’s energy production came from hydropower in 2019. Other renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, made up just 5% of energy produced in New York that year.

Grid operator President and CEO Rich Dewey said wind and solar projects under development, however, along with a push for new transmission projects, could help the state reach targets set for the end of the decade.

