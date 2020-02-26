NY schools to receive $111M for learning-technology, security upgrades

Hundreds of New York schools, including districts in our region, are receiving more than $111-million for learning-technology and security upgrades.

It's part of the state's $2 billion education technology initiative, the Smart Schools Bond Act. Officials say 133 Smart Schools Investment Plans were approved for 111 school districts and eight special education schools. They include more than $50 million for high-tech security, about $44 million for school connectivity and classroom technology, $11 million for removal of older tech, and another $4.5 million to expand tech in kindergartens and non-public schools.

Click here for a link to the list of schools and award money.

