NY seeks safer Adirondack High Peak roads for Columbus Day

New York officials bracing for a busy Columbus Day weekend in the Adirondack High Peaks want to make sure people drive slower on mountain roadways.

State officials say they will post a temporary, 45-mile-an-hour advisory speed on sections of Route 73 that run by popular trail heads in the towns of Keene and North Elba. Lower speeds also will be encouraged on Route 3 on either side of the Ampersand Mountain Trailhead in Harrietstown.

The move is part of the Department of Environmental Conservation's effort to promote sustainable tourism as the High Peaks become a more popular tourist destination.

The state this fall also launched a free shuttle bus service designed to relieve traffic congestion in the High Peaks region.

9/17/2019 5:19:35 AM (GMT -4:00)