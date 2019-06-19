NY set to adopt landmark emission reduction goal

New York would adopt the nation's most aggressive emission reduction goals under legislation endorsed by the state Senate.

Under the proposal, New York would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and allocate funds for communities impacted by climate change.

Environmental advocates say the targets are a good start but that more work will be needed to reduce fossil fuels, increase energy efficiency and expand renewable sources like solar and wind.

The bill passed the state Senate early Wednesday morning and was expected to pass the Assembly later in the day.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it the nation's best plan to address climate change.

Cuomo has already set ambitious emission reduction targets, but the bill would codify them in state law, making it harder for future administrations to weaken.

