NY state agencies convert to biomass boilers

State agencies in the Adirondack Park just got a little greener.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, The Adirondack Park Agency and the New York State Police have officially started using biomass boilers to heat their buildings. Officials say in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the wood pellets they run on create sustainable North Country forestry jobs.

The pellet heating system is being used a pilot program. The company behind the project says other states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and Alaska are watching.

"One of the objectives here is to develop best practices and lessons learned to share with the public so this way they don't reinvent the wheel, this is a main objective here," said Yousef Khaled with Pyramid Energy Engineering Services.

There is a visitors section at the Ray Brook campus where the public is encouraged to stop by and learn more about the boilers.

