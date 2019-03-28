NY teen faces arson charges

A St. Lawrence County, New York, teen faces charges of arson after allegedly lighting a garage on fire.

It happened early last Sunday morning at a home in the town of Brasher. Police say Damien Amo, 19, of Winthrop, entered the attached garage of the home on West Mahoney Road and started the fire.

All occupants were able to get out and the damage was primarily concentrated inside the garage.

Police arrested Amo on Tuesday and charged him with Arson 4th degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

He's due back in court next week.

