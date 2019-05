Two New York teens were hurt in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the town of AuSable.

Police say Hayden Bell, 18, of Plattsburgh, was driving on Fuller Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a car. Bell and his passenger, Shiann Provost, 16, of Peru, were thrown from the motorcycle. They were taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

The driver of the car was treated on scene for minor injuries.