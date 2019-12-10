NY to bar sale of products with industrial chemical in 2022

New York's Democratic governor has signed a bill effective Jan. 1, 2022 to prohibit the sale of household cleaning products that contain a chemical often used as an industrial solvent.

Democratic Assembly Member Steve Englebright says the bill signed Monday will reduce the amount of 1,4-dioxane that enters New York's drinking water once used by consumers and washed down the drain.

The legislation also limits the sale of cosmetic and personal care products with certain levels of the industrial chemical.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is also working on regulations to limit 1,4-dioxane and other pollutants in drinking water in the absence of federal standards.

Englebright says EPA data shows that Long Island has the highest levels of 1,4-dioxane detected in the country.

