NY to discuss reopening school; virus cases 'low and stable'

New York education officials are set to begin outlining what needs to be done to reopen schools.

The state Education Department is scheduled to present a framework for reopening guidance Monday to the Board of Regents, with the full guidance to come later.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in much of the country, districts elsewhere have announced plans for distance learning or a blend of remote and in-person classes.

New York officials Sunday announced five new coronavirus deaths, matching an all-time low number for the state. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to remain vigilant with mask wearing and social distancing.

He says officials are monitoring an uptick in Rensselaer County.

7/12/2020 2:17:41 PM (GMT -4:00)